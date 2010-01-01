Home
Home
Podcasts
Podcasts
Library
Cancel
Featured This Week
Tum Kya Mile (From "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani")
Pritam, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal & Amitabh Bhattacharya
Copa Vacía
Shakira & Manuel Turizo
Kalavi Paadal (From "Devil")
Mysskin & Devu Treesa Mathew
Whenever
Amrit Maan & Desi Crew
Azaadi (From "Spy") (Telugu)
Kala Bhairava & Sricharan Pakala
Innu Yaaka Baralilla
Sangeetha Rajeev
People of Kotha (From "King of Kotha")
Jakes Bejoy & Travis King
Baipan Bhari Deva
Sai-Piyush
Jonmantor
Soumyadip Pramanik
Bewafa No Award
Rakesh Barot
Anguri Se Banguri
Pawan Singh & Shivani Singh
Raja Raja Me Karu Raja Thare Bina Ryo Ni Jaye
Sumitra Maliya
Soul Soothers
Bollywood Soul Soothers
Arijit Singh, Chirrantan Bhatt, Junaid Wasi and more
Acoustic Chill
Rachel Platten, Iam Tongi, Ed Sheeran and more
Best of Pradeep Kumar
Nivas K. Prasanna, Pradeep Kumar, Vijay Yesudas and more
Unplugged Punjabi
Nimrat Khaira, B Praak, Gursimran Kaur and more
New Music Mornings Telugu
Ajay Atul, Karthik, Shweta Mohan and more
Kannada Soul Soothers
Nihal Tauro, Pritam, Sanjith Hegde and more
Feel Good Mollywood
Hesham Abdul Wahab, Anirudh Ravichander, Suhail Koya and more
Sur Niragas Ho
Ajay Atul, Avdhoot Gandhi, Araya Ambekar and more
Rabindra Sangeet: Romance
Sanam, Dev Arijit, Amrita De and more
Ghazals by Manhar Udhas (Gujarati)
Manhar Udhas, Y. S. Moolky, Saif Palanpuri and more
Chill with Bollywood
Vishal-Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro and more
Relaxing Acoustic Hits
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and more
Start a Podcast Habit
The Stories of Mahabharata
Mirchi Murga
Finshots Daily
Tech Mahindra Global Chess League
The Ranveer Show
Sadhguru
Bhagavad Gita (English)
The Desi Crime Podcast
The Ranveer Show हिंदी
WTF is with Nikhil Kamath
The Internet Said So
Think Fast, Talk Smart: Communication Techniques
Trending Playlists
Ultimate Love Songs (Hindi)
Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya and more
50 Most Played: International
Rema, Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons and more
50 Most Played: Tamil
Anirudh Ravichander, Thalapathy Vijay, Asal Kolaar and more
50 Most Played: Punjabi
Riar Saab, Abhijay Sharma, Shae Gill and more
50 Most Played: Telugu
Hesham Abdul Wahab, Ajay Atul, Karthik and more
50 Most Played: Kannada
B. Ajaneesh Loknath, Sai Vignesh, Vijay Prakash and more
50 Most Played: Malayalam
Hesham Abdul Wahab, Darshana Rajendran, Dabzee and more
100 Best 2010s Marathi Songs
Harsh Wavre, Anandi Joshi, Kasturi and more
50 Most Played: Bengali
Anirban Sur, Anupam Roy, Shreya Ghoshal and more
Gujarati Hits
Dev Pagli, Amit Barot, Rakesh Barot and more
100 Greatest Bhojpuri Songs
Khesari Lal Yadav, Yawar, Priyanka Singh and more
Rajasthani Folk Hits
Kapil Jangir, Tripti Shakya, Jyotica Tangri and more
Rainy Day Jams
Romancing The Rain: Hindi
Vishal Chandrasekhar, Shashwat Singh, Mandar Cholkar and more
Rainy Day Soul
Bill Withers, Dionne Warwick, Burt Bacharach and more
Mazhai Kadhal
Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Unnikrishnana and more
Romancing the Rain (Punjabi)
Harrdy Sandhu, HARNOOR, Maninder Buttar and more
Merise Megham Kurise Vaana
Justin Prabhakaran, Sid Sriram, Aishwarya Ravichandran and more
Mungaru Maleye
J. Anoop Seelin, Jyothi Vyasraj, Manasa Holla and more
Best of Sushin Shyam
Sushin Shyam, Sooraj Santhosh, Anne Amie and more
Romancing the Rain: Indian Pop
Raj Barman, Sakshi Holkar, Amjad Nadeem Aamir and more
Acoustic Indie
Lizzy McAlpine, Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey and more
Tamil Pop
Brodha V, Durai, ofRO and more
Pop Te Pyaar
Guru Randhawa, Sanjoy, The PropheC and more
Unplugged Telugu
Hesham Abdul Wahab, Ajay Atul, Karthik and more